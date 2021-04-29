iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.