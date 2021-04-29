iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.