iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.58. 107,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 120,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81.

