iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $65.09. 10,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.39.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.