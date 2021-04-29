iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.48 and last traded at $154.91. Approximately 2,751,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,360,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.51.

