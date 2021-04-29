iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

