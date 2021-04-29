iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.07. 97,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.