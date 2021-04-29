iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,564. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

