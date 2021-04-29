iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $228.82. The company had a trading volume of 571,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.