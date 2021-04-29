iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,037 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

