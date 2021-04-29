iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,989. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.