iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $275.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.