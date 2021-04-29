iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.63. 108,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.