iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $419.79. 569,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

