iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $420.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

