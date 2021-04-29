iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $418.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $420.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

