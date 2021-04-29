iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

