iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.54. 180,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.