iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.95. 44,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

