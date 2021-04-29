iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

