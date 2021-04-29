iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $80.31 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

