Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISUZY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Isuzu Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.