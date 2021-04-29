Italo Price Up 54.6% Over Last Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar. Italo has a market cap of $114,839.39 and approximately $2,703.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,877,506 coins and its circulating supply is 17,877,506 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.