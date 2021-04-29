ITO Utility Token (IUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $271.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 45% higher against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $345,440.10 and approximately $271.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

