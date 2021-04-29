ITV plc (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 1,056,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.9 days.

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

