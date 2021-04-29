ITV plc (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 1,056,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.9 days.

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About ITV

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.