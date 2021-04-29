IVERIC bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,546 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,174% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

