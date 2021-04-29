IXT Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. IXT has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $99.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IXT has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

