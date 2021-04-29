J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 9,215 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,019. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

