J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.98. 40,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

