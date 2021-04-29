Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $248.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.86 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

