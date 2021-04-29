Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.26. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

J stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $135.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,495. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

