Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $415.80 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

