Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,357 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 256.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

