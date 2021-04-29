JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JAKK stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 1,758,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,345. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

