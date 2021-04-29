James Andrew Barker Buys 27,200 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of -96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

