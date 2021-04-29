James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.79

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 16026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

