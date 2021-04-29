James W. Nelson Acquires 1,063 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37.

FSFG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.