Jay Keith Greyson Sells 15,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 47,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

