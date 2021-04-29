Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

