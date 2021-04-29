Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $22.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $21.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

