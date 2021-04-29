Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

