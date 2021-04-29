Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

