Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

