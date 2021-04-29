Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $385.00 Price Target for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $385.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.32. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

