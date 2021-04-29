Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

