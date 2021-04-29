Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.