Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

