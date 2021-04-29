Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

