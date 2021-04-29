Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

