Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

