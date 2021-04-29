Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0601 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $586,607.21 and $1.44 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

